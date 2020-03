The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam) retaining its dominance in that Region.

The results were declared by Returning Officer Roxanne Smith shortly after 20:00h on Tuesday.

In the general elections for Region Two, the PPP/C secured 18,788 votes while the APNU/AFC copped 7,343. The smaller Parties received the following votes – ANUG (86), Change Guyana (149), Liberty and Justice Party (120), PRP (55), The Citizen’s Initiative (18), and the URP (64).