Elections 2020: PPP/C takes Region 5

As Official Declarations of Preliminary Results continue to trickle in from the Returning Officers in the various Electoral Districts, the latest information points to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) taking the Mahaica – Berbice District with a 3500 plus votes lead.

Region Five’s Returning Officer, Laikharam Pancham declared the results on Tuesday night.

The PPP/C secured 18,263 votes while the APNU-AFC got 14,475. Change Guyana received 125 votes while PRP and URP secured 55 and 60 votes respectively.