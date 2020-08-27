Election Petition to be filed on August 31 – Harmon

Joseph Harmon has announced that the APNU/AFC’s election petition will be filed on August 31.

In a Facebook post, Harmon said “The petition will be filed on Monday 31st August, 10am, Supreme Court Building.”

When contacted by INews, Harmon confirmed that the petition is ready to be filed.

Harmon only recently confirmed that he will be the country’s Opposition Leader.

“The Opposition Members of Parliament, they vote for you in the Parliament…but internally among all our MPs (Members of Parliament) I have been nominated and seconded by our MPs to be that person… there is still a second phase it has to go through which is when the Parliament convenes then the MPs will actually make that nomination and election in the Parliament,” Harmon disclosed.

Just over two weeks ago, Harmon, an attorney-at-law and former army member, was co-opted to serve on the PNCR Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The APNU/AFC Coalition is claiming that there were irregularities during the voting process – allegations, however, unsupported by any public proof.