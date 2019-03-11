Elderly women charged for assaulting each other

Two elderly woman were earlier today (Monday) hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after they were charged for assaulting each other.

Sixty-one year-old widow, Juel David of B Filed Sophia, Georgetown pleaded guilty with an explanation to the charge which stated that on February 22, 2019 at Alexander Street, Georgetown, she unlawfully assaulted Cheryl Nickson with intent to cause actual bodily harm.

However, a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf as she explained to the court that she did not assault Nickson.

On the other hand, Nickson, 52, denied the allegation when the charge was read to her by Senior Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Monday.

While no facts were presented into the matter, the prosecution made no objections to bail being granted to the duo.

As such the women were placed on $10,000 each and ordered to return to court on March 25, 2019.