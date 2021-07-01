Elderly woman reportedly strangled to death  

The lifeless body of a 64-year-old woman was this morning found in her home suspected to have been strangled to death.

Dead is Tashwattie Jaglall also called ‘Babo’ of Lot 4 No. 3 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Based on reports received, the woman lived with her son and his two children. Upon returning home from work on Thursday morning, the son reportedly told police that his children informed him that three men had broken into the home and killed the woman.

A piece of rope was reported found around the woman’s neck and her body had several marks of violence. The police have launched an investigation into the murder.