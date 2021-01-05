Grove woman killed by Police bus on EBD Public Road

A 59-year-old woman is now dead after she was struck down by a minibus, owned by the Guyana Police Force, on the East Bank Demerara Public Road on Tuesday morning.

She has been identified as Dulmattie Boodlall of 950 Block Y Section C, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The incident occurred just about 07:26h at Peters Hall when minibus PWW 7172, owned by the Guyana Police Force and driven by a Police Constable at the time, collided with Boodlall.

The bus was, at the time of the accident, was proceeding north along the western side of the eastern carriageway when the driver alleged that the woman was approaching a pedestrian crossing.

Police said that the bus was about 8ft away from the crossing when Boodlall started to cross the road on the crossing from west to east. On seeing this, the driver swerved to avoid a collision, but end up hitting the woman.

As a result of the impact, she fell onto the roadway and received injuries about her body.

She was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.