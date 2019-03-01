Elderly woman dies in Non Pariel Fire

A 65-year-old woman met her demise in the wee hours of Friday when her Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD) house went up in flames.

The woman has been identified as Rovena Hussain. Her charred remains were removed by undertakers.

The fire, suspected to be of electrical origin, erupted in the two-storey building at around 00:45hrs.

Residents reportedly saw the building engulfed in flames and called the Fire Service.

However, by the time the fire was doused, it was too late.

Inews understands that the electricity supply to the house was disconnected but recently reconnected after payments were made.

It is suspected that the fluctuation in the current caused the fire.

The woman, who lived alone, was last seen alive yesterday.

An investigation has been launched.