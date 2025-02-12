Elderly persons rescued by neighbours during Durban Street fire

A fire this morning ripped through a wooden house at Lot 37 Durban Street Lodge, Georgetown, leaving Eldon Gaskin, a pensioner, injured and homeless.

Gaskin, who is said to be in his 90s, was rescued from the burning building by neighbours, who noted that the man walks with a stick and has difficulties with his vision.

This publication understands that while the man was successfully rescued, he did receive burns about his body. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the city.

The fire occurred at around 09:00hrs. In addition to completely destroying Gaskin’s house, the blaze scorch three other buildings.

The occupants of those buildings, also elderly persons, were also rescued.

One woman, who lives nearby with her 74-year-old mother, said neighbours had to break down a fence to rescue her mother, after flames engulfed their usual exit.

Another resident, a pensioner renting a ground-floor apartment in a nearby building, recalled noticing her lights flickering moments before she detected the smell of smoke. Initially believing it was a power fluctuation, she turned off her lights but soon realised a house in front of her was ablaze. As she rushed outside, she heard someone calling her from behind, standing on a zinc shed. With the help of neighbours, she was guided over a fence to safety.

This publication has received reports of another elderly person living nearby being rescued by neighbours.

Firefighters responded to the scene, but by the time the blaze was contained, significant damage was already done.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

