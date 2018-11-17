Elderly Fly Jamaica crash-landing victim succumbs to injuries

85-year-old Rookhia Kalloo who was injured in the crash-landing of a Fly Jamaica flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) succumbed to her injuries on Friday afternoon.

Kalloo died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

She was among the 118 adults, two infants and eight crew members on flight OJ256, destined for Toronto, Canada.

The aircraft took off from CJIA at about 02:10h on November 9, 2018, but after some time, encountered hydraulic problems, and as such returned to Timehri where it crash-landed.

Meanwhile, following last week’s incident, investigators will finally be able to fully assess what exactly went wrong as the Fly Data Recorder (Black Box) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (Pink Box) have been sent to the United States to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

NTSB is an independent US Government agency that overlooks investigations into air transportation accidents.

The flight, OJ256, left Guyana for Toronto, Canada, at about 02:10h on Friday last, but after reportedly encountering hydraulic issues, the pilot acted quickly and returned to the CJIA where it crash-landed at about 02:53h.

On Saturday last, the NTSB investigator arrived in Guyana and worked with GCAA and other stakeholders at the crash site on Monday and Tuesday as the investigation was carried out.

Although the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was the first responder to the crash site, several fire fighters caused embarrassment to themselves and the GFS for their alleged acts of theft.

At least 14 of the fire fighters who were implicated in removing several devices belonging to the crew and passengers were believed to have taken the items as they had exclusive access to the crashed plane.

One of the firemen had reportedly returned some of the stolen items while some were found at the Timehri Fire Service.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle has since confirmed in sections of the media that the 14 fire fighters who were accused were suspended pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

The airline had opened their call centres around the clock and was contacting passengers with flight reservations through November 14, 2018.

Arrangements were made with Caribbean Airlines to have the passengers transported to their destinations.