Elderly Corentyne couple assaulted, robbed of millions by armed bandits in home invasion

Armed bandits on Friday night pounced on a Corentyne couple, terrorising them before carting off with millions in cash and jewelry along with the rice farmer’s licenced firearm.

The incident occurred at Number 65 Village.

Reports are that at about 18:45h, two armed masked men scaled a side fence of the house, where 66-year-old Thirbenny Ramnauth called ‘Reds’, and his 62-year-old wife Chandrawatti Ramnauth were seated on the patio.

The bandits then pulled them inside the house and threatened them to be quiet.

Thirbenny said he was beaten by both men with their guns as they demanded cash and jewelry.

His wife was duct taped with her hands strapped behind her back. While he too had his hands duct tapped and was forced to lie face down on the floor.

One of the bandits then took his wife to the upper flat and forced her to hand over cash and jewelry.

The scared woman complied, handing over $300,000 Guyana dollars; $2,575 US currency; about one pound in gold rings which were made to be taken to the US for relatives; one Apple iPhone valued $100,000; two Samsung cellphones valued $40,000; three bottles Black label whiskey and the farmer’s 12 gauge shotgun along with 25 live 12 gauge cartridges.

After returning downstairs, one of the intruders reportedly placed his gun into the elderly woman’s mouth and cranked it, while her husband was beaten again before the bandits escaped.

While the ordeal was ongoing, neighbours reportedly heard the woman screaming but did not call the police and instead, locked their doors to secure themselves.

However, a lorry driver who saw the masked men outside the couple’s home before the attack, reported same to a police outpost situated one village away.

Nevertheless, police arrived on the scene after the bandits had already escaped.

Investigators are reportedly following several leads.