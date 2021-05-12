Eid ul Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) has informed that the crescent for the month of Shawwal has been sighted; therefore, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday 13th May, 2021.

The President, Executives and the Staff of the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana takes this opportunity to wish the entire Muslim Community, EID MUBARAK!

Wasalaam,

Shaykh Moeenul Hack

Director of Dawah and Education

CIOG

EID UL FITR MESSAGE 2021 BY THE PRESIDENT OF CIOG

Beloved Brothers and Sisters, in Faith and humanity.

Assalaamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullaahi Wa Barakaatuh. May the Peace, Mercy, and Blessings of Allah (SWT) be upon you all.

All praises are for Allah (SWT), peace and choicest blessings on our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

On behalf of the Executives and members of CIOG, I extend to all, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak! On this joyous day of Eid ul Fitr, the Executives and Staff of CIOG join with you in spiritual celebration.

We are grateful to Allah (SWT) for providing the opportunity and the strength to perform our duty during the Holy month of Ramadan and generously reward us for all our various acts of worship. Our bodies, minds, and spirits have been cleansed and rejuvenated by fasting and prayer, and we are prepared to go forward with renewed spiritual strength, fortified in our faith and devotion. Let us take the lessons of the University of Ramadan into the other months.

The 1 of Shawwal is a day of Eid, great joy and reward. The Prophet (SAW) said,

“Angels on the day of Eid stand at the alleys and pathways and say, ‘rush to the Generous Lord Who gives great blessings and forgives great sins.”

Open your hearts to accept the Gifts of Forgiveness and Abundance bestowed upon us by our Merciful Creator (SWT), and then be a clear channel to spread the Joy and the Love. Let it flow through your lives in words and actions.

In our celebration, let us not forget our brothers and sisters who face difficulties and hardship, those facing the challenges of illness, hunger, and despair. Reach out, find ways to help, be a role model, live and act in ways that comfort and sustain others, while filling them with hope and reminding them that Allah (SWT) is Gracious, Infinitely Merciful and Abundant.

والذيب ءامنوا وعملوا الشلحات أولتهك أصحاب الجنة هم فيها خيذوب

“Those who have faith and perform righteous deeds, they are the rightful owners of Paradise. Therein they shall abide forever.”

(Holy Quran: Chapter 2: Verse82)

Let us nurture harmonious relationships in our families, communities, and our nation. I encourage you to invite our Non-Muslim brothers and sisters to join in our Eid celebrations following the COVID-19 Protocols. It is our duty to promote the core Islamic values of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and khidma-to be in the service of others, to serve and protect Allah’s (SWT) Creation is an act of worship.

May Allah (SWT) bless and have Mercy on us. May He bless our country and the entire world with peace, justice and respecting the human rights of everyone. We beseech Allah (SWT) to accept all our good deeds and forgive our shortcomings.

May Allah (SWT) graciously grant us healing and abundance. (Ameen)

I close with the pillar of reliance of trust in Allah (SWT) and which is the foundation of our faith..

حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل

“Allah (alone) is sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of Affairs (for

us).”

(Holy Quran: Chapter 3: Verse 173)

Eid Mubarak! Eid Mubarak! Eid Mubarak!

Wa-Alaikumus-Salaam-WaRahmatullahi-Wabarakaatuh. May the peace, Mercy and Blessings of Allah be with you.

Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad

President

CIOG