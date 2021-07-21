Eid-ul-Adha reminds of unbridled humility, willingness to selflessly make sacrifices – PPP

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to take this opportunity to extend Eid-ul-Adha greetings and best wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters here in Guyana and in the Diaspora.

A national holiday, Eid-ul-Adha reminds of unbridled humility and the willingness to selflessly make sacrifices in obedience to God. Its message is seen as pertinent to the spiritual upliftment of all mankind, which redounds in peace and togetherness. It comes during the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Mecca, The Hajj; a journey that embodies sacrifices in the quest to fulfill religious obligations, and which is demonstrative of the teachings of equality.

Its observance continues to exemplify humane characteristics of generosity, morality, and love for others, especially the less fortunate. In a multi-religious society like Guyana, these attributes have proven their value not only in catalysing and strengthening bonds among our people, but which continue to forge better understanding and appreciation of our cultures.

Unfortunately, while traditional celebrations of this auspicious occasion have been curtailed due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19, nevertheless, the party urges reflection on the pertinent messages of the occasion and the many sacrifices Guyanese have made over time for self-advancement and nation- building, with the common objective of a better life and future for all.

Eid Mubarak!