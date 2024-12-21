Edghill threatens contract termination if progress not made at CJIA’s Admin Building by early next year

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has once again upbraided Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc for delays in the construction of the Administration Building at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) during a recent visit.

According to Edghill, the contractor must present a detailed plan for how it intends to complete the work within the specified time frame for each section of the project by January/early February.

“I need to see a revised work plan that includes an increase in personnel, detailing who is responsible for doors, windows, ceilings, plastering, and painting—how many people, how many hours, and how much time. I want it right down to the bottom. I must know that a square foot will take you three hours, and you need two men,” a visibly upset Edghill stated.

Revealing his strict approach to ensuring realistic timelines, the Minister emphasised that he does not want to go back and forth with plans that are not realistic.

“I’m not going to accept a timeline, and then when we come back, it’s not realistic. Because with that work programme, I might be able to get the work done before June… I want to be able to go through the work programme, and if it’s realistic,” he added.

If the revised methods are not feasible by January- early February, he warned that the contracts will be terminated.

“We’ve got to tell the people that we will do everything that we say we will do, I’m not going to agree to anything else. If not, I’m going to start nominating contractors to finish the work and pay them from your contract, I cannot allow the current state of play to continue anymore,” Minister Edghill said.

Speaking to officials from Avinash Construction & Scrap Metal Inc, Minister Edghill stated that no further extensions would be granted beyond six months. This was after the project consultant advised that a six-month extension is not justifiable.

“There will be no further extension beyond six months. So if we can see progress on a critical path within a particular time frame, which we will agree on here and now, we’re going to have to start. This cannot go beyond six months. Next year is 2025,” Edghill stressed.

Another point raised by the Minister was that staff will soon be occupying the building, making it urgent for the contractors to finish the work.

“This building must be opened, and airport staff must occupy the building by June 30th. I’m not going beyond that, I don’t care what—it cannot go beyond that. That must be very, very clear.”

He added that this means the contractor must double the workforce to get the job done.

“It means that the workforce has to double—day and night work. The arrival on site of critical materials must not be delayed, including electrical systems, and air conditioning, all of that. So, in the procurement plan, samples must be submitted by December 24, 2024. Approvals, whether on January 3 or 4, or whatever the case may be, everything must be in place. If I can’t see that, we’ll terminate the contract,” he concluded.

The new Administrative Building will house over 300 airport staff when complete.

This is not the first time that the contract was reprimanded for unfinished work. Only recently several contractors had to be called in to complete the Cemetery Road Project after years of delay by Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc.

