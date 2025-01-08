Educational campaign to be rolled out before launch of e-ticketing system – AG

A public educational campaign will be rolled out ahead of the government’s launching of the e-ticketing system in a matter of weeks, according to Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

Speaking during his programme ‘Issues in the News’ on Tuesday, he explained that the Attorney General Chambers along with other stakeholders are currently working to ensure the e-ticketing system functions without any issues.

“…to ensure that the technological mechanisms are in place and to ensure also that the legal machinery is in place so that when the tickets are generated, they are done so effeciently, they are done so legally and due process is observed,” Nandlall said, adding that it is a complex exercise.

Noting that the necessary amendments have already been made to the Road Traffic Act, Nandlall said the government is working on building out the physical machinery to support the e-ticketing system.

A number of speed cameras have already been installed on major roadways including the Heroes Highway.

“The image from the cameras will have to go to a particular place, be examined by the police officer, once the offence is established, that machinery will generate the ticket, the ticket will be served electronically and manually and the ticket will inform you of the court to which you will have to go either to pay the ticket or to contest the case or defend the case,” he explained.

The Attorney General said the government is also developing payment systems at different centres countrywide.

In preparation for the launch of the e-ticketing system, the Guyana Police Force and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) have installed new radar speed signs connected to advanced cloud infrastructure as part of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) Project.

Designed to monitor vehicular speeds and traffic patterns, the data generated from these signs will be used to implement strategies aimed at reducing speeds and improving road safety across Guyana.

