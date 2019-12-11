Education Ministry urged to introduce CAPE at other secondary schools

The Education Ministry was on Tuesday challenged by Region Four Regional Chairperson, Genevieve Allen, to introduce Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) at other secondary schools that have been performing well.

In particular, the regional chairperson said CAPE should be introduced at the Annandale and Diamond Secondary Schools – East Coast and East Bank Demerara respectively – as a result of their outstanding performances over the past years.

She made the call at the region’s Education Department Regional Award Ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) on Tuesday.

“I want to challenge the Department of Education, Region Four and the Ministry of Education, that we only have the President’s College that offers CAPE examination within our region.

“I am quite sure that because Diamond Secondary has been excelling over the years, along with Annandale Secondary…that it should be proposed that they begin to enter our students in the CAPE examination,” she said.