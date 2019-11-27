Education Ministry probing incident where male student attacks female schoolmate

The Ministry of Education says it has noted with concern a video circulating on social media involving a male and female student at a city school.

The Education Ministry said it is currently investigating this and other similar matters affecting the school system adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures that guide such matters.

At the end of the investigation, the Ministry said will issue a detailed statement.

Education Minister Nicolette Henry, when asked to comment on that particular incident this morning, stated: “Students fight, there is nothing unusual as you would know, you have gone to school and we all would have saw.”

In the video, the male student is seen pinning the female student to the ground, and repeatedly cuffing her about her body.