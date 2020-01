The Ministry of Education is currently investigating a video which shows a parent/parents attacking teachers at the St. Agnes Primary School.

Public Relations Officer Brushell Blackman confirmed that the Ministry is aware of the incident and has since informed the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The incident, which was captured on tape, shows several persons involved in a physical confrontation.

In November 2019, a teacher at the Winfer Gardens Primary School was attacked by a parent.