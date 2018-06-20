Education Ministry launches students’ welfare database

The Ministry of Education earlier today (Wednesday) launched a new database system at the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD) at Battery Road, Kingston, Georgetown, with the objective being to better handle the well-being of students.

The launch of the Schools’ Welfare Information Management System database was developed by Intellect Storm, with the idea of advancing the recording method of the education system so as to make it easier for the retrieving and storing of certain information.

The new database, which was developed over a six-month period, is as a result of a joint effort between the Ministry of Education and the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNICEF).

It will allow for the easy access of information such as suicide cases, teenage pregnancies and irregular attendance students, from the nursery to secondary levels, among several others.

Moreover, key persons within the ministry will be able to access the statistics which will be entered by specified persons within each region.

Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson, noted that the new program may very well influence the introduction of new policies to tackle flaws in the education sector.

UNICEF representative, Michelle Rodrigues lauded the Ministry on this new initiative and encouraged the consistent use of the database system.