Education Ministry dispels rumours of intention to reduce salaries of teachers, cleaners

The Ministry of Education has dispelled rumours that it will be cutting the salaries of teachers and cleaners.

In a notice on its Facebook Page, the Ministry said “it has come to the attention of the Ministry of Education that misinformation is being peddled in the public domain that there is an intention to cut the salaries of teachers and cleaners.”

“The Ministry of Education wishes to advise the general public that this is completely false.”

According to the Ministry, any discussion regarding the salaries of teachers and cleaners will be towards the enhancement of their remuneration and not the opposite.

“The Ministry encourages all to dedicate themselves towards the development and safety of our children and teachers during this pandemic and to refrain from causing confusion in any way,” the Ministry further expressed.