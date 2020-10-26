Education Ministry continues talks on reopening schools for CSEC, CAPE students

Minister of Education the Priya Manickchand along with Chief Education Officer Dr Marcel Hutson and all senior education officers are currently engaging stakeholders on the possibility of reopening schools for students who are scheduled to write the CSEC and CAPE exams next year.

The ministerial delegation is currently talking with CSEC and CAPE teachers of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Georgetown.

There are currently 470 participants in the meeting.

Over the course of this coming week, the Ministry intends to meet with the entire cohort of teachers and parents of students writing the two examinations.

Last month, Minister Manickchand engaged with the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) to determine a way forward for students in Guyana.

“We are very concerned that our students could possibly be disadvantaged because we had a very extended elections period which did nothing for us, particularly our students and then we had COVID. And there are Caribbean countries against whom we are competing [which] are recording zero cases. So, we may have to have special arrangements in place for children,” Minister Manickchand had said.