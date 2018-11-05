Education Ministry commissions Mobile Counselling Unit for students

…to transport welfare officers to persons in need of counseling

The Education Ministry on Monday commissioned the first Mobile Psychosocial Unit intended to transport welfare officers to areas in which persons are in need of counseling.

Education Minister, Nicolette Henry, who earlier today commissioned the new Unit at the Department of Education’s 68 Brickdam, Georgetown office said the counseling programme will seek to help students and even transfer them to specialists if needed.

“Many times we have our students with a lot of needs that are unmet, a lot of issues that are not addressed because we do not have either the capacity or the resources to undertake those,” Minister Henry said during her remarks.

She also noted the need for more of such units.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Education acting, Ingrid Trotman noted that emotional needs of students cannot be overlooked. She added that the Unit will help to reduce stress levels and provide a quick response to trauma.

The Unit is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, air condition, bath room and other facilities to benefit the officials who will be travelling to hinterland areas, among others, to provide counseling.

Plans were first revealed by the Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson back in June for the implementation of the project.