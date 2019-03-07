Education Minister to meet parents on NGSA

The Ministry of Education will be meeting with parents of students who will be writing the upcoming National Grade Six Assessment on April 17 and 18, 2019.

The meetings will be held on Thursday 7th March 2019 at BV Quamina Primary school from 2 pm and at Supply Primary on the East Bank on 8th March from 2 pm.

This exercise is geared at bringing about better results with the involvement of parents and the communities, the Ministry said.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry will be present to address and interact with parents.

2018 NGSA results showed that students still performed poorly in the area of Mathematics.

An overall performance assessment showed that 38% of the pupils who wrote the exams gained 50% or more, compared to 45% the previous year.