Education Minister to engage contractor on long-delayed Good Hope Secondary project

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on, Thursday, visited the construction site of the intended new Good Hope Secondary School on the East Coast of Demerara and has since taken steps to ensure that the long-delayed project is completed soon.

The Minister expressed grave disappointment that the school was taking so long and that it was past its contractual due date by far.

“Imagine since I started this project an entire generation of students has matriculated without benefitting from its facilities. That is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We owe our children nothing but the best. The Ministry will be engaging the contractor and consultant to determine a way forward,” Minister Manickchand remarked.

However, Minister Manickchand said she is excited at the prospect of the school coming into being. “This is a school we had designed and secured funding for since 2014 in our quest to deliver universal secondary education.”

"When we build schools, particularly, it is so that our children would have access to a quality, comfortable education. This school is intended to be both a grade A and List A school [a school that caters for both large numbers as well the better performing students].

The school is intended to accommodate 800 students and will boost the delivery of the physics, chemistry and biology curricula. It will also be equipped with IT labs, several technical vocational labs, a modern library, a multi-purpose hall etc.