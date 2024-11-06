Education Minister commissions library at Hampton Court Primary School

In addition to her work on improving mathematical education, Priya Manickchand also spearheaded the launch of a new library at Hampton Court Primary School, Essequibo.

The library is part of the Ministry, and by extension, the government’s broader efforts to enhance educational resources and infrastructure throughout Guyana. This initiative is significant, as it provides students and the wider community with a dedicated space for reading, learning, and intellectual development.

The library currently boasts an average of 460 books, offering a diverse collection to support educational growth. The launch ceremony marked a milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to improve literacy and access to educational materials. Minister Manickchand underscored the importance of libraries in supporting both the academic and personal growth of students.

The new space will serve as a hub for educational activities, enabling students to expand their knowledge beyond the classroom. By providing access to books, computers, and other learning resources, the Hampton Court library is expected to play a critical role in helping students achieve their full potential.

With this addition to the educational infrastructure in Essequibo, the Ministry hopes to stimulate a culture of learning and reading, reinforcing the importance of education in transforming lives and communities.

