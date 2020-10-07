Edghill urges Shipping Association to prepare for oil and gas opportunities

Minister of Public Works Juan A. Edghill was on Monday paid a courtesy visit by the Shipping Association of Guyana.

During the meeting, major infrastructural developments were discussed, some of which were: continuous dredging for larger ships, allowing vessels to traverse the Demerara channel at nights as opposed to day, removal of wrecks and salvages, the issue of coastal vessels moving fuels on single hull, insurance for vessels, barges and tugs, congestion in the shipping warehouse, the creation of improved local content in the shipping and Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

According to Minister Edghill, Guyana receives approximately forty-five call to port on a daily basis; therefore, he urged the Association to position themselves and to prepare in advance for the massive opportunities to come their way especially with the advent of oil and gas.

The Shipping Association members were further encouraged by the Minister to develop their facilities.

Minister Edghill noted it is imperative that the country promotes the local shipping companies, that is, through shipment and container movement.

The Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Administration will be introducing Plantation Agriculture which would allow for downstream processing and export, said Minister.

Coming out of the meeting the Association will be forming a “working group with MARAD, and the Minister of Public Works” so as to keep the Government and its stakeholders informed as to the challenges and successes in the shipping industry.