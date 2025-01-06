Edghill meets residents on Diamond Bridge to Good Success road works

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill accompanied by Head of the Special Projects Unit (SPU) Collin Gittens and other technical staff yesterday afternoon met with residents and businesses at the Grove Primary School.

The engagement was to discuss the scope of works and plans in place for the rehabilitation of the Road Corridor from Diamond Bridge to Good Success on the East Bank of Demerara.

Residents and businesses were informed about the three month rehabilitation works which has begun.

The work which is divided into five lots will see five contractors working on the main thoroughfare simultaneously. The contractors were introduced to the residents and businesses in attendance at the meeting.

Further, the residents and businesses were informed of the alternative route which will accommodate light vehicular traffic throughout the duration of the project.

This route is the concrete road which runs through the Grove community into the Diamond community and onto the Heroes Highway.

Trucks and other heavy vehicles will remain using a single lane on the main road where the rehabilitative works will be done simultaneously.

The Guyana Police Force who also attended the meeting assured the residents and businesses of their support during this period.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Edghill urged the cooperation of the residents during the rehabilitative period for the soonest restoration to their daily lives.

“While we may suffer inconvenience, I want you to start thinking about the overall benefit,” he stated.

Minister Edghill also urged the Diamond-Grove NDC to develop plans to address the parking concerns of residents.

Meanwhile, Head of the SPU Collin Gittens told the residents and businesses the work will be done on a 24hr basis.

This includes the construction of new drains and a newly constructed roadway from the subsurface to the asphalt road.

Gittens also assured the residents that the necessary corrective works will be done to address their concerns about drainage of water into their properties.

The meeting concluded with the handing over of the unpriced bill of quantities to the Chairman of the NDC.

The residents were also introduced to a number of councillors of the NDC in the event of any concerns or issue to be reported.

Informercials about the alternative route are set to be published. Persons are urged to share the alternative route with their families and friends who traverse the East Bank Corridor.

