Edghill meets contractor to address troubled Leguan Stelling

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Tuesday, met with the contractor for the Leguan Ferry Stelling, S. Maraj Contracting Services, to discuss the way forward.

Also present at the meeting were Shinelle Quintyn, who is providing Consultancy Services to the Ministry on the project, General Manager of Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), Marclene Merchant, Chief Mechanical Engineer (T&HD), Dwane Griffith, Civil Engineer (T&HD), Eric Morris and Superintendent of Works (T&HD), Aubrey Walcott.

It was highlighted that since September 2018, a contract was awarded to S. Maraj Contracting Services for $413 million to undertake such infrastructural works, however, in the latter part of 2019, it was reported that sections of the stelling collapsed.

Works on the stelling have been stalled for about three months now.

The stelling, which has been deteriorating after years of neglect, is the key entry and exit point to the island for citizens and goods. The ferry operators have also been experiencing difficulties docking there.

Following the meeting, the ministry has given the contractor a day’s notice to propose a way forward to improve the lives of Guyanese citizens.

This engagement was part of a series of meetings Minister Edghill has attended, with a view of ensuring proper project management so that the ‘Guyanese people get value for their dollars’.