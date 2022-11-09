Edghill condemns acts of intimidation against Minister Parag

See full statement from Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill:

Today, as I reflect on some events of yesterday, I want to quickly note my perplexity at the news that the Hon. Sonia Parag, Minister of Public Service, was obstructed from engaging residents of Belladrum, Region Five, by a member of the APNU+AFC, who is also a Member of Parliament.

It disappoints me that an elected opposition, tasked with objectively representing the business of the people of Guyana, can scheme and seek to prevent and withhold development from communities, and citizens of this country they purport to love.

Today, I join with every right-thinking individual in Guyana to condemn, in the strongest possible term, the obstruction of the Hon. Sonia Parag in carrying out her duties and that of the government at Belladrum, Region Five, yesterday.

“No village is the personal property of any political group. Government ministers and other officials must have access to provide services through direct community engagements.

I urge people not to become guilty by association and allow themselves to be held hostage by participating in activities that they do not support or agree with, activities that seek to stymie their own or their community’s development.

“Resist their intimidation, use your voice, and stand against all forms of bullying.” The PPP/C government is not a government of its own supporters; we are a government for all of Guyana, regardless of your political persuasion, religion, or race.

This has been demonstrated time and time again in our projects and investments in every region of Guyana, in education, housing, job creation, youth, agriculture and infrastructure development, etc.

Our government, led by our President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, continues to lead the charge in ensuring development in every community across Guyana, so again, I say, condemn every action by anyone seeking to stop or prevent your community’s development. Let’s support “One Guyana.”