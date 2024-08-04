Edghill assures contractors will meet 2-week deadline for completion of $475M Cemetery Road Project

Work on the $475 million Cemetery Road project is progressing steadily and Public Work Minister Juan Edghill has confirmed that the project is on track to meet its two-week deadline. In fact, with additional contractors on board, the project is expected to be completed within the next four days.

Four sections of the project are being undertaken simultaneously by three sub-contractors hired to assist Avinash Construction and Metal Works to complete the project which they failed to complete for the past two years.

The work includes the construction of two bridges, installation of culverts at Sussex Street, and widening of the road to four lanes. Upon completion, paving will commence from the Police Outpost to Laing Avenue with an expected completion timeline of Tuesday.

During a site inspection on Saturday, Edghill expressed that he is satisfied with the quality of work and effort of the sub-contractors while adding that the project has moved from 70 per cent complete to 90 per cent.

“This project’s delay has been a nuisance to people who should have been benefiting. We made a decision that we have to nominate sub-contractors because it was clear that the main contractor was unable and could not deliver this project and the nominated sub-contractors under his contract have been delivering well. We have moved this project in 11 days from 70 per cent to over 90 per cent and we’re going to get this delivery very shortly.”

To ensure the project stays on schedule, the Ministry has assigned a senior engineer to support the current project engineer. Edghill noted that the construction pace and activities are being closely monitored to prevent any delays.

The assigned Project Engineer from the Public Works Ministry, Loken Balkishun says the team is working day and night to maintain progress.

“Works is moving apace, from Princess to Sussex Street we had to do the widening of the structure which is approximately 95 per cent complete and by this afternoon (Saturday) it will be 100 per cent. We also had to do some minor works on the fence and now we are working on major aspects like the bridge and the walkway. So, within the next four days, we are looking to wrap this up and commuters will have the road to use.”

The contract for the Cemetery Road Project was awarded in 2022 and caters to a two-lane carriageway being extended into four lanes. However, the project suffered significant delays owing to heavy rainfall and procurement challenges.

Back in April, the Government terminated the contract of Kalco Guyana Inc. after it failed to complete Lot 8B of the Conversation Tree to Dennis Street Road project.

Around this time, Avinash Construction and Metal Works was also on the chopping block but was given a second chance.

The government has since pursued liquidated damages from the contractor for the delays suffered in the execution of the contract.

