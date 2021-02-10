Edghill appeals to Guyanese to desist from using illegal crossings

Statement from Ministry of Public Works

The Minister of Public Works, Honourable Bishop Juan Edghill has noted the tragic news that three persons are missing and feared drowned, after using the ‘backtrack’ route to return to Guyana from Suriname.

The Ministry deeply regrets the unfortunate situation and would like to express its deep concern and offer prayers to the family members of Ms. Sharida Hussein, Ms. Babuni Harrier and Mr. Alwin Joseph, even as we remain hopeful at this time.

As Minister responsible for transportation, I take this opportunity to appeal to all Guyanese to desist from using illegal crossings known as “backtrack” considering the danger.

Please be assured that we are examining various measures and options with our Surinamese counterparts to reopen the Guyana/Suriname border for safe travel. We urge all Guyanese to take the necessary precautions and comply with all COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our people.