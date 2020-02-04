Ecuadorian gets 2-months for illegally entering Guyana

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Tuesday sentenced an Ecuadorian to two months imprisonment for illegally entering Guyana.

Julio Ceasar Raco Macias pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 15, 2019, at Lethem, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9) he entered Guyana by crossing the land frontier and did not present himself to an immigration officer.

Police Prosecutor stated that on the day in question, ranks were conducting a search stop-and-search operation at the Mabaruma Police Station, Region One (Barima-Waini) when the defendant was asked to produce his passport and travel documents.

Macias then told ranks that he lost his passport and he was arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Where he was processed for court.

After serving his time, Raco will be escorted to the nearest port of exit and sent back to Ecuador.