ECD youth succumbs following fight at wedding house

A young man took his last breath on Sunday evening while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after he was lashed to the head by members of a gang who allegedly invaded a wedding house at Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday evening.

Dead is 26-year-old Rudindra Persaud also called Bayo of Enmore, ECD.

According to information received, the now dead man and his family were at his cousin’s wedding at Non Pariel on the night in question when a group of young men invaded the property and attacked the invitees.

However, upon realizing what was happening, Persaud went to intervene but instead, he was dealt one blow to the head with a piece of wood.

Despite being injured, the young man managed to protect his family members but later collapsed. He was picked up and taken to the GPHC where he was admitted but subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Inews understands that one person was arrested in connection with the murder as the Police hunt two others. Investigations are ongoing.