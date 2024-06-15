ECD woman granted $150k bail for narcotic trafficking

A 26-year-old housewife has been placed on bail after being charged with the offence of Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Jasodra Muriall of Long Dam, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on June 13, 2024, with 667 grams of marijuana.

On Friday, she appeared at the Mahaica Magistrate Court before Principal Magistrate, Allan Wilson, who read the charge to her.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and was placed on $150,000 bail.