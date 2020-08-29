ECD stall holder robbed at gunpoint

A stall owner was this morning robbed at gunpoint at his business place located at Stall #4, Linden Drive, Melanie, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred sometime around 00:30h.

The victim, 42-year-old Andrew Jacobs, who owns Andy’s Variety Store, was relieved of $300,000 cash and two cellular phones – an A50 valued at $100,000 and a Digicel phone valued at $5,000.

According to police reports, Jacobs was at his shop waiting for a taxi to pick him up when he observed two identifiable males approaching him with one armed with what appeared to be a handgun, chrome in colour, and of a pistol type.

The man told investigators that as the two suspects got closer one stopped a short distance away while the other approached him and demanded that he hand over his money while pointing the weapon at him.

Jacob complied and handed over a black plastic bag containing the money and cellphones.

The victim was unable to say how the suspects escaped.

No arrest has been made but investigations are ongoing.

