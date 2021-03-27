ECD patrol ranks undergo refresher training

In an effort to improve the services to residents across Regional Division 4C (East Coast Demerara) as well as the general fitness and efficiency of police officers, Anti Crime/Patrol Ranks underwent a refresher training exercise over the past two weeks at Divisional Police Headquarters, Cove and John, ECD.

The aim of the training was to build confidence and strong leadership in ranks while demonstrating how to handle a firearm when conducting normal law enforcement activities, a media release from the Guyana Police Force stated.

The participating ranks, which included three female officers, were drawn from each department within Regional Division 4C.

The refresher is expected to reaffirm commitment to the motto ‘Serve and Protect’ and ranks are expected to carry out law enforcement activities in a safe and precise manner by selecting appropriate risk treatment options for crisis, crowd management, crowd violence and terrorism.

The training was done by ranks from the Tactical Services Unit, Force Headquarters.