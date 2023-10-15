ECD motorcyclist shot dead at Ogle

Kimal Khan, a 42-year-old resident of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was gunned down in the wee hours of today by three men who pulled up alongside him at the traffic light at Ogle, ECD and opened fire.

According to Police reports, the incident occurred sometime around 00:10h on the Ogle Public Road, ECD.

Investigations revealed that around 23:00hrs Saturday night, Khan and his common-law 21-year-old wife left their Mon Repos home on the victim’s black Honda motorcycle (# CL5173). They proceeded to Wee Bar and Lounge at Mon Repos Public Road, where they each consumed an alcoholic beverage. They then left for another bar in Mon Repos and later returned to Wee Bar and Lounge, where they spent a few minutes and left again, heading to another drinking spot in Georgetown.

As they were making their way to Georgetown, Khan stopped his motorcycle at the Traffic Lights at Ogle, waiting for the light to change. At that time, a tinted silver-coloured Allion vehicle (registration number unknown) pulled up alongside the Khan and his common-law wife and discharged several rounds in their direction. Khan immediately fell off the motorcycle onto the roadway as the car sped away, heading South along the Ogle Access Road.

The Police were summoned and arrived about five minutes later, along with EMT personnel. They found Khan lying on the road motionless in what appeared to be a pool of blood.

The body was examined, and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen on the left side of the chest and two to the right side of the head. The body was later pronounced dead by a Doctor.

The crime scene was visited at about 00:15 hrs this morning by Commander Regional Police Division 4’C’, Assistant Commissioner K. Pareshram; Deputy Superintendent J. Dufu; Detective Assistant Superintendent Adams, Sergeant Benjamin, Sergeant Goodridge, Lance Corporal Cockfield, and other Police ranks.

The scene was processed and photographed, and six 9mm spent shells were recovered.

The body was escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras, which were seen but are yet to be viewed.

Investigations continue.

