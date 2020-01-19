ECD man nabbed with illegal gun, ammo in GT

A Victoria East Coast Demerara resident was on Sunday morning taken into custody following the discovery of a .32 Taurus pistol and a magazine containing 2 matching rounds of ammunition.

Based on information received, police ranks were on duty between North Road and Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown when they observed the suspect acting in a suspicion manner in close vicinity of fast food outlet.

As such, he was approached and questioned by the police ranks after which a search was conducted on his person and a side bag, he was carrying around his shoulder.

It was during the search; the gun and matching ammunition were found.

He was question in relation of being a license firearm holder to which he replied “No”. He was arrested and taken to the Albertown Police Station pending charges.

The firearm and ammunition were marked and lodged in his presence as police continue their investigations.