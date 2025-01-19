ECD man chopped to death; brother arrested

Police on the East Coast of Demerara have arrested a man who reportedly killed his older brother.

Dead is Akeem Prince, a 34-year-old resident of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara. His 28-year-old brother, Kareem Prince, is currently in custody.

According to the police, the two brothers were living together in the same house.

The murder occurred between 04:00hrs and 06:30hrs this morning (2025-01-19) at their home in Victoria.

Based on reports, there was an argument between the two brothers and it is alleged the suspect dealt the deceased chops to his head, which may have resulted in his death.

