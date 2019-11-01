ECD man charged with murder of cousin

A 28-year-old electrician of Unity Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who allegedly beat his cousin to death with a hammer, was on Thursday slapped with a murder charge.

Doma “Mario” Nandalall appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court. The charge stated that on October 22, 2019 at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Arvin Krishna Dipchand.

Nandalall was remanded to prison and the case will continue on November 21.

Reports are that the men, who are cousins, had several misunderstandings, stemming from the electrician allegedly stealing from the businessman on several occasions.

On October 22 at about 18:30h, Nandalall was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he pelted a hammer towards his cousin.

The hammer struck the businessman to his head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect then began to punch his cousin. He then reportedly pulled out a wooden stave from a fence and dealt the businessman a lash to his head.

The businessman managed to free himself and jumped into his car. However, he was only able to drive a short distance down the street before he collapsed.

The man was escorted by Community Policing Group (CPG) members to the Mahaicony Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.