Eccles resident gets bail on wounding charge

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Liu Wei, a 45-year-old resident from Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara, was arrested on 2024-08-05 by ranks from the Providence Police Station and charged yesterday (Wednesday) with the offence of Unlawful Wounding committed on 47-year-old Bao Lin.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 04th 2024, at Eccles.

The accused appeared at about 09:00 hrs yesterday at Diamond Magistrate Court before His Worship Delon Bess, where he pleaded not guilty and was placed on $500,000 cash bail. Also, he is to lodge his passport at Providence Police Station.

The matter was postponed to September 03rd, 2024.

