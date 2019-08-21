Eccles man to spend 5 years behind bars for cannabis possession

An Eccles resident, who was arrested after police ranks unearthed 27grams of cannabis at his residence, was on Wednesday, sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and fined $10.8M, when he pleaded guilty to the charge at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Errol Brown of Lot 125 Eccles, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, along with Shellyann Pompey, 28, of Craig, East Bank Demerara, who was also arrested.

The charge alleged that on August 19, 2019 at Brown’s Eccles’ home, the accused had in their possession 27.318 kilograms of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Brown pleaded guilty to the charge, while Pompey pleaded not guilty.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, presented facts into the matter and stated that on the day in question, at around 11:00 hrs, ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch went to Brown’s residence to carry out a search.

The ranks identified themselves when they made contact with the two defendants. A search was then conducted and compressed cannabis was found in the house. Both defendants were arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where they were charged.

Pompey in her address to the court stated that she was only a mere guest at the home.

The Chief Magistrate, after listening to the facts, sentenced Brown to five years behind bars and fined him $10.8M.

Meanwhile, Pompey was released on $200,000 bail. She was instructed to make her next court appearance on August 29.