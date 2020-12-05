Eccles man dies after crashing into utility pole

A 22-year-old man was killed on Friday night after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a utility pole on the East Coast Demerara Railway Embankment and ended up in a nearby trench.

Dead is Anthony Patterdin of Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The accident occurred sometime around 22:30h on the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment Road.

According to police reports, the motorcar was proceeding east along the northern side of the LBI Embankment Road allegedly at a fast rate of speed when the driver of the vehicle, who was the lone occupant, lost control and collided with a utility pole on the southern side of the road and ended up in a nearby trench.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he was admitted a patient in a serious condition.

The police said Patterdin subsequently died about 01:30h today.

The body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem.