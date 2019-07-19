Eccles man charged for attempting to kill girlfriend

A 32-year-old man was today placed on remand for attempting to kill his girlfriend.

Trayon Parks of Old Road, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was not required to plea when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Parks is no stranger to the courts. He was previously charged for robbing a jewellery store.

His attorney, Adrian Thompson, asked that his client be released on reasonable bail.

But the prosecution argued for Parks to be placed on remand, given the serious nature of the offence and the fact that he was previously charged for another serious crime.

Parks was remanded to prison until August 5, 2019.