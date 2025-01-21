EBD taxi driver arrested for house lot fraud

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force has disclosed David Singh, a 39-year-old Taxi Driver from Lot 1246 Eccles New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, is presently in Police custody after he defrauded several persons in a house lot scam.

The police is asking members of the public who were defrauded by Singh to report to the Brickdam Police Station.

Singh’s modus operandi is obtaining money under false pretence from his victims by purporting that he can obtain house lots for them from the Ministry of Housing.

He has two similar matters before the Court, and new allegations have surfaced that he has allegedly defrauded a number of other individuals. Allegations have also surfaced that David Singh is using the names of Ministry officials and police (he is a former member of the GPF) during his scams. The latter is to intimidate his victims.

