EBD businessman, wife robbed at gunpoint

A 48-year-old businessman, Neon Wray, and his 49-year-old wife, Askale Wray, were robbed at gunpoint by two males at their Perseverance Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, home.

Based on police reports, the robbery occurred at about 19:45h on Wednesday.

The businessman left his Georgetown business and arrived home at his Perseverance Housing Scheme home at about 19:45h when the two male suspects jumped the fence of their compound and charged at him and his wife.

The suspects were armed with what appeared to be two handguns and demanded cash and other valuables from the couple. Both victims complied without resistance, handing over their belongings including two A35 Samsung cellphones (total value $136,000), $125,000 cash (Guyana Currency) and one Guyanese Passport along with other personal documents

After receiving the items, the two suspects then made good their escape over the fence and on foot.

Investigations continue.

