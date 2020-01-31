Eastern Airlines to begin flights on March 5

Eastern Airlines, which was re-branded from Dynamic Airways, has announced that it will start direct flights between Guyana and New York on March 5, 2020.

“Eastern Airlines is going all out to help its customers meet their travel needs by offering several affordable options to commercial travel between GEO-JFK. We are scheduled to commence travel on March 5TH, 2020. This venture will open all doors for travel in the Guyana Market,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Egbert Field had previously remarked that “Eastern Airlines is a reborn Dynamic Airlines that went through the bankruptcy court and they now have this official name of Eastern Airlines. We carried out our standard process in evaluating the documents presented to us for safety, security and economics and we gave our analysis, confirming that the documentation presented to us was authentic and followed the standards set out by the home state, the United States. It is more or less a verification of those documents that the GCAA does.”

Dynamic Airways quit the Guyana market in October 2017, following some three years of service characterised by frequent delays and cancellations.

As such, when Eastern Airlines applied to fly the New York-Guyana route, it was asked to post US$450,000 bond before commencing operations.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon had explained that that this measure had to be put in place to safeguard Guyanese passengers.