Eastern Airlines runs off runway in Guyana

An Eastern Airlines aircraft from New York to Guyana ran off the runway at Cheddi Jagan International Airport upon landing.

Sources from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that the right landing gear of the aircraft exited the pavement and that the incident is not serious.

It is unclear how may persons were on board the Boeing 767 aircraft, but the flight was said to be repatriating Guyanese from the United States.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. and according to the weather report, there was light rain showers at the time.

There were no reported injuries and passengers are being transported to the passenger terminal via buses.

This is a developing story.