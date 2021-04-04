Easter symbolises compassionate approach in treatment of fellowman – GTUC

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) extends Easter Greetings to all Guyanese, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters. This holiday bears much significance to the Christian world for it symbolises a more compassionate approach in treating our fellowman. In the Christian faith, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who was betrayed by his disciple Judas, not only resulted in his crucifixion but brought salvation to all men. This equality in salvation acknowledges all are equal in worth and status…

… The God of the Christians, though a God of mercy is also a God of accountability. His words must not only be preached in sermons and from the pulpit but taken to action. The Reverend, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us to: “Never, never be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way.”

GTUC therefore calls on the Christian community to put on the true armour of God and go into the highways and byways and do thy Father’s will, advocating compliance to the gospel to “ …seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, and please the widow’s cause.” Christian leaders have a moral and spiritual duty to do God’s will in the communities within which they reside and on behalf of the congregants sitting in their pews. May this Easter be the year of a call to action and spiritual awakening among Christians as done in days of yore and presently in other societies in taking public stands for justice and equality.