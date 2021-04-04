Easter a celebration of hope, re-emergence & eventual triumph of life – Harmon

Easter Message from Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon:

Today I join our Christian brothers and sisters in celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and perhaps the most important words of the Christian faith – He is risen!

I extend warm Easter greetings to all throughout our nation. I am mindful that I do so at a time when the blessed message of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, signifying life conquering death has never been more relevant and needed given the prevailing situation in Guyana.

At Easter we celebrate Jesus’s resurrection – the most important event in Christianity which is the core of Jesus’s message, ministry and mission on earth.

It is a celebration of hope, re-emergence and eventual triumph of life. Easter reasserts the power of hope over fear and that the dawn of daylight will come at the end of a period of darkness.

This is our second Easter in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures prescribed to combat the spread of the virus has seen uneven application and poor enforcement by the PPP regime, resulting in an uncontrolled spread of the disease across our country.

The recent distribution of vaccines has given rise to some hope but an atmosphere of fear for life and livelihood in all sectors challenge this iota of hope.

Our ultimate hope is through our undying faith and resilience this situation would change from darkness to hope, confidence and optimism.

May God almighty continue to bless us as a people and direct our path. Let us maintain hope and offer comfort to each other by our positive actions and with a determined spirit, knowing that we will rise above the challenges confronting our beautiful country.

I wish every Guyanese a happy, safe and peaceful Easter. I urge you to be responsible, judicious and considerate during this holiday period.