East Ruimveldt man killed in early morning accident

A East Ruimveldt, Georgetown man has become the latest road fatality after the motor vehicle in which he was travelling collided with another at the intersections of Carmichael and Middle Streets Georgetown on Sunday morning. At least two others are reportedly hospitalised from the accident.

Dead is 26-year-old Jason Marks while 17-year-old Mark Jacobs and 26-year-old Timothy Fabian remain patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Based on reports received, the accident occurred at about 2:00h on Sunday morning after a motor car bearing registration number PRR 4249 failed to stop at the intersections at Carmichael and Middle Streets, Georgetown.

As a result, the driver collided with motor Jeep, PMM 528 which was proceeding along Middle Street. The Jeep reportedly toppled several times before coming to a halt.

Marks, Jacobs and Fabian, the driver of the Jeep were picked up in semi-conscious state and taken to the GPHC where Marks succumbed to his injuries. Both drivers in the accident were said to be highly intoxicated.

They were taken into Police custody as investigations continue.